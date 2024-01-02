Ukraine plans to buy over 1M drones in 2024

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukraine's defense minister announced plans to acquire a minimum of 1 million drones in 2024.



“In total, in 2024, the state plans to purchase at least one million drones. It is important that for the first time, the full real need of the military for drones has been clearly calculated and summarized,” Rustem Umerov made this statement in a column for a Ukrainian news outlet.



Rustem Umerov mentioned in his column that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has initiated the procurement of the initial batch of first-person view (FPV) drones. He highlighted the ministry's ongoing efforts to streamline logistics, reduce costs, and manufacture an ample supply of combat components.



Umerov explained that the ministry had refrained from acquiring FPV drones in the past due to "the lack of clear criteria and rules for their application on the battlefield at the legislative level."



However, he noted that other institutions, including the Digital Transformation Ministry, have previously made purchases of these drones.



“And this is just one example of the lack of systematic procurement for the Armed Forces. The new team of the Ministry of Defense has changed the approaches to planning the supply of weapons and rear property for the military," he stated.



“Ukraine should purchase, first of all, what is needed by the military and has already proven its effectiveness. Every (Ukrainian) hryvnia should be used as efficiently as possible,” Umerov continued.

