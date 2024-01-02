EU Council approves revocation of border controls with Bulgaria, Romania

(MENAFN) The European Council has granted approval to remove air and maritime internal border controls with Bulgaria and Romania, clearing the path for these two countries to gain complete access to the Schengen area.



This decision follows a unanimous agreement among European Union member states on the matter, as stated by the European Council in a late Saturday announcement.



"From March 31, 2024, there will no longer be checks on persons at EU internal air and maritime borders between Bulgaria and Romania and the other countries in the Schengen area," it declared.



The European Commission has expressed its approval and welcomed the decision made by the Council regarding Romania and Bulgaria, both of which have been members of the European Union since 2007.



"This is a major step forward for both countries and for the Schengen area as a whole. Congratulations to Bulgaria and Romania: this great achievement is possible thanks to your hard work, commitment and perseverance. Thanks to you, the Schengen area will become even stronger to the benefit of all EU citizens,” European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen stated in a declaration.



Previously, Austria asserted that Bulgaria and Romania must agree to accept refugees from Afghanistan and Syria as a prerequisite for their entry into the Schengen Zone.



The Schengen area presently comprises 23 out of the 27 European Union countries, along with Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein, enabling unrestricted travel among member nations without the need for border controls.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107675652