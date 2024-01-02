6G Technology Market Growth CAGR 27% During 2023-2032 | Xcellent Insights

Pune, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 6G Technology market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 27% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to driven by factors such as rising demand for faster data speeds, lower latency, and security connectivity networks, high focus on global connectivity and integration, and rising investments in R&D projects.

6G refers to the sixth generation of network connectivity technology, succeeding the currently trending and widely used 5G technology. 6G technology is still in the developing phase and aims to provide faster data speeds, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity as compared to existing network connectivity. 6G may use terahertz frequencies to achieve ultra-fast speed and data rates, facilitating advanced technologies like AR, VR, and holographic communications. Governments and leading companies are heavily investing in R&D activities to develop durable, secure networks, and telecom operators are focused on upgrading the network infrastructure to deploy 6G technology going ahead.

Get PDF Sample Report with All Related Tables and Graphs:

6G technology is expected to support a significant number of devices upto millions of devices per square kilometer to cater to rising demand for seamless connectivity, IoT, and M2M communications. In addition, it may incorporate machine learning, AI algorithms, and advanced analytical tools to optimize network performance, predict failures, and automate management tasks.

The 6G technology market growth is significantly driven by factors such as rapid digitalization, technological advancements in antennas, energy-efficient architectures, security systems, and high focus on developing energy-efficient technology, considering its environmental impacts.

However, high infrastructural investments, limited funds to deploy advanced technologies and connectivity networks, interoperability issues and security concerns are some key factors expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:



Based on applications, the agriculture segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing agriculture sector, high adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, 6G, AI, and IoT in farms, and ongoing research on exploring potential applications of 6G in precision agriculture, autonomous farming, remote monitoring and management, and smart irrigation.

The European market is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising demand for ultra-high-speed connectivity, rising investments in 6G research and development among universities, research institutes, and private companies, and rapid demand for 6G technology across various sectors.

AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco, DeepSig, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Google, Huawei, InterDigital, Keysight, LG Corporation, MediaTek, National Instrument Corp, Nokia, NTT DoCoMo, and Orange are some of the key players operating in the global 6G technology market. In October 2023, Ericsson announced its plan to launch 6G technology in India. The new team of researchers in India will work with Ericsson's teams in Sweden and the US.

Would You Like to Ask a Question? Ask Our Expert:

Report Coverage: