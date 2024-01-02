(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 2.1.2024
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: CORRECTION OF NAV AND CREATION UNIT OF 29 DECEMBER 2023
The NAV and creation unit published for Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund on 29 December 2023 were incorrect. The corrected NAV and creation unit were published on 2nd January 2024.
The incorrect NAV was 63.38 euros and the corrected NAV 63.29 euros. The error was caused by incorrect prices of the market data system.
Further information: Aleksi Härmä, email: ..., phone: +358 (0)9 68178 235.
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ...
phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107675641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.