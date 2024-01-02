Safyr From Silwood Technology Limited Achieves SAP® Certified Integration With RISE With SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nick Porter, Founder and Technical Director ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UK, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silwood Technology Limited announced today that its Safyr ® software product has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA ® Cloud.The integration helps organizations to harvest, explore, curate and exploit business and technical metadata from SAP S/4HANA applications to support the delivery of data governance, data catalog, analytics, and data migration projects."This certification demonstrates our continued commitment to our SAP customers and Silwood partners who benefit from the leading role Safyr plays in metadata discovery for SAP's flagship ERP applications." said Nick Porter, Founder and Technical Director of Silwood Technology Limited.He continued "Our growth over the last few years has been driven by the need for data engineers and analysts to be able to access and exploit the rich seam of metadata in large complex ERP applications from SAP and other vendors for a wide range of data transformation initiatives."Data professionals use Safyr to improve confidence in data or metadata sourced from SAP S/4HANA applications in data governance and analytics projects.Customers experience a significant reduction in the time and cost of metadata discovery and analysis as well as decreasing the demands on SAP technical specialists.Safyr's main functionality includes:- Extraction of business and technical metadata from SAP S/4HANA applications, including customizations.- Delivery of full repository of SAP metadata including tables, attributes, relationships and application hierarchies built from the extracted metadata.- Full suite of metadata search, analysis, filtering and curation features.- Existing integrations to permit export of results to leading data governance and catalog solutions, data modeling tools and other industry standard formats.Safyr is available from the SAP Store here:The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for its product name, version number integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.About Silwood Technology LimitedSilwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP BW, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Siebel.Silwood Technology's product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.Representative customers include BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.Silwood partners include Collibra, Alation, Precisely, Informatica, Quest, Zeenea, Solidatus, Idera and more.To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit []( )SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:insert contact information

