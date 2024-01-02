Taliban Delegation To Visit Islamabad Amid Heightened Tensions

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a Taliban delegation led by Kandahar Governor Mullah Sherin Akhund -- said to be a top aide of the group's supreme leader -- will visit Islamabad on Wednesday for crucial and critical discussions with the country's top government and military leadership against cross-border terrorism.

Diplomatic sources have termed the visit as a renewed effort to de-escalate the growing rift between the two neighboring countries, which share a long porous border.

In recent times, Pakistan has raised concerns over Afghanistan's alleged support, facilitation and harbouring members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group and called upon the Taliban regime in Kabul to take stern actions against it and stand by its commitment to disallow the war-torn nation's land to be used against any country.

According to the sources, the Taliban delegation will also include members of the General Directorate of Information (GDI) -- Afghanistan's intelligence agency -- along with the Ministers of Defence and Information

The visit will be the first high-level communication in two months after Pakistan halted high-level engagement with the Taliban due to the alleged inaction and failure of the regime to curb the TTP and its affiliates.

The high-level visit holds massive importance as pivotal issues related to terrorism, TTP, cross border infiltrations, trade and repatriation of illegal Afghans from Pakistan will be the main focus of discussions with an aim to find a common path of resolution.

Besides its decision to not engage with the TTP or any other terrorist group for peace talks, Pakistan has also publicly slammed the Taliban for supporting the banned outfit and its affiliate organisations.

The sources further said that the two sides are also expected to discuss border fencing along the Chaman crossing while Islamabad is likely to demand handing over of wanted TTP commanders and militants, calling on the Taliban to ensure that TTP-related elements are moved away from the border areas.

It is also expected that actions to create a conducive environment for peace talks may remain in focus as the Taliban has in the past, advised and suggested for peace talks between the Pakistani establishment and the TTP.

The crucial high-level visit is being seen as a first round of a consistent process of engagement between the two countries.

The second round of talks may be held in Kabul.

While hopes are relying on the visit, Pakistan may not budge from its current positio.

“Our demand is unequivocal. The Afghan Taliban must prevent the TTP from launching attacks against Pakistan," said one of the sources.

The Taliban has been hesitant to take action against TTP. One of the many reasons for this is the fact that TTP is an umbrella branch under the same ideology of the Taliban for decades.

“Lets await the outcomes of the talks. Its premature to anticipate it this visit will yield any breakthrough,”said the source, highlighting that Pakistan does not want to negotiate a peace deal with the TTP.

--IANS

hamza/ksk