400 Bags Of Spurious Fertiliser Seized In J&K’S Kulgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 2 (IANS) Authorities on Tuesday seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in J&K's Kulgam district.

Officials said that the enforcement wing of the agriculture department seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in Ladgoo village of the district.

“The team headed by Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal, director agriculture department (Kashmir) seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in Ladgoo village of Kulgam district today.

“The drive of the department to ensure genuine fertilisers, pesticides, etc., to the farmers shall continue,” the director said.

There have been complaints of spurious fertilisers and pesticides by farmers and orchardists in Kashmir for the last many years.

