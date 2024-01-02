400 Bags Of Spurious Fertiliser Seized In J&K’S Kulgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Jan 2 (IANS) Authorities on Tuesday seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in J&K's Kulgam district.
Officials said that the enforcement wing of the agriculture department seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in Ladgoo village of the district.
“The team headed by Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal, director agriculture department (Kashmir) seized 400 bags of spurious fertilisers in Ladgoo village of Kulgam district today.
“The drive of the department to ensure genuine fertilisers, pesticides, etc., to the farmers shall continue,” the director said.
There have been complaints of spurious fertilisers and pesticides by farmers and orchardists in Kashmir for the last many years.
--IANS
sq/dpb
MENAFN02012024000231011071ID1107675632
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.