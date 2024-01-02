Israel gets sued over ‘genocide’ at Hague

(MENAFN) South Africa has submitted a formal appeal to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, accusing Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza and seeking "provisional measures" to halt the alleged actions, as announced by the top United Nations court on Friday. The appeal contends that Israel's actions in Gaza demonstrate a genocidal character with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians, violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention. Pretoria further accuses Israel of failing to prevent and prosecute genocide-related offenses since October 7.



In the 84-page document submitted to the ICJ, South Africa outlines detailed provisional measures aimed at protecting Palestinians under the Genocide Convention. The primary measure urged Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza." Additionally, the appeal demands an end to any attacks on Palestinians and the revocation of orders facilitating expulsion, forced displacement, or deprivation of essential humanitarian needs.



The appeal emphasizes the obligation to bring to justice individuals involved in "direct and public incitement" to genocide or conspiracy to commit such acts. South Africa insists that Israel provide a comprehensive report within one week, detailing its compliance with these demands.



The move by South Africa escalates international scrutiny of Israel's actions in Gaza and sets the stage for a legal battle at the ICJ. The outcome of this appeal could have significant implications for the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and diplomatic relations between the involved nations.





