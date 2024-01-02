Republican Representative initiates impeachment proceedings against Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows

(MENAFN) In a dramatic escalation of the battle over Donald Trump's eligibility for the 2024 Republican primary ballot, Republican Representative John Andrews has initiated impeachment proceedings against Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. The move comes after Bellows, a Democrat, declared that Trump had breached a little-known constitutional clause by inciting the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. This decision mirrors a similar ruling in Colorado, intensifying the legal challenges to Trump's candidacy.



Bellows emphasized the gravity of her decision, stating that it was not made lightly, and it follows the precedent set by Colorado's Supreme Court to bar Trump from the Republican-primary ballot in that state. The unfolding legal battles surrounding Trump's potential candidacy injects an element of volatility into the political landscape leading up to the November 2024 election.



Representative John Andrews, reacting strongly to Bellows' decision, condemned it as "hyper-partisanship on full display." Andrews announced the filing of impeachment proceedings against Bellows, asserting that her actions were driven by a desire to position herself in the 2026 Democratic Primary for Governor.



In a social media post, Andrews criticized the move, stating, "Banana Republic isn’t just a store at the mall." He justified the impeachment proceedings by arguing that Bellows was unjustly preventing an American citizen, the 45th President of the United States, who faced no criminal conviction or impeachment, from appearing on the Maine primary ballot.



However, the likelihood of success for Andrews' impeachment efforts appears slim, given the Democrats' strong majorities in both the state House and Senate. The unfolding political and legal drama sets the stage for a highly contentious and closely watched battle over Trump's potential return to the presidential race in 2024.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107675627