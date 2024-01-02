Death rate in Kyiv from Russian airstrikes climbs to 28

(MENAFN) On Monday, local officials declared that the death toll in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, resulting from Russian air strikes targeting multiple regions of the country on Friday, has risen to 28.



"Unfortunately, the bodies of those killed as a result of the missile strikes are still being found. Rescuers retrieved another body from under the rubble," Serhiy Popko, the chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on social media.



In a previous statement, Popko noted that the death toll had increased to 27, with the recovery of four additional bodies from under the rubble. He indicated that ongoing search and rescue operations in the capital have resulted in 30 people being injured in the airstrikes.



Additionally, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported discovering the bodies of eight people in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district within the last day.



The massive air attack by Russian forces on Friday resulted in at least 40 people being killed in various regions of Ukraine, described by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the "heaviest attack" by Moscow thus far.



Following the devastating attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that a day of mourning would be observed in the capital on January 1.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107675626