Media reports UK recording significant increase in anti-Sematic occurrences

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has witnessed a significant increase in reported incidents of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in certain regions since the cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7 and subsequent retaliatory actions by Israel, according to findings by The Independent. A Freedom of Information request by the newspaper revealed that the British Transport Police recorded 87 anti-Semitic offenses in the four weeks following the Middle East conflict, marking a staggering 987 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year when eight such incidents were recorded.



The data also highlighted a surge in Islamophobic hate crimes during the same period, with 22 incidents recorded, compared to just two in the corresponding month of 2022, reflecting a 1000 percent increase. The Home Office emphasized its expectation for thorough investigations into all hate crimes and collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure legal consequences for the perpetrators.



In October, a representative group for British Jews expressed concerns over the "unprecedentedly high" initial surge in anti-Semitism in certain parts of the United Kingdom during the conflict, surpassing levels observed in previous conflicts involving Israel.



Campaigners advocating against the abuse of Muslims in the United Kingdom deemed the data "deeply worrying," emphasizing the need for communities to stand together against intolerance, hate, and racism. Iman Atta of the Tell Mama group urged vigilance and solidarity, urging individuals to look out for each other, regardless of religious background, in the face of rising hate crimes.



