Two EU countries acquire Schengen access after 13-year proposal

(MENAFN) After more than a decade of persistent efforts, Romania and Bulgaria have achieved a political breakthrough with Austria, paving the way for their partial inclusion in the Schengen Area starting March 2024. The agreement, brokered with Austria, initially grants access to the Schengen Area at air and sea borders, with discussions on land-border movement set to continue in the coming year, as announced by the Romanian Interior Ministry.



Since their European Union accession in 2007, both Romania and Bulgaria have aspired to join the Schengen Area, a border-free zone established in 1985. However, Austria and, previously, the Netherlands had exercised vetoes, keeping the two countries outside the Schengen Zone. The recent political agreement with Austria represents a significant milestone for Romania and Bulgaria, marking the end of a 13-year wait.



Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu expressed satisfaction with the breakthrough, emphasizing that the agreement signifies the culmination of extensive negotiations. While celebrating the lifting of air and sea borders in March 2024, Ciolacu affirmed that Bucharest remains committed to pursuing full privileges within the Schengen Area.



Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov confirmed the deal during a press conference, signaling a positive step forward for both countries. However, uncertainties persist regarding the timeline for Bulgaria's complete inclusion in Schengen, particularly for land-border crossings.



Political sources suggest that discussions on Romania's comprehensive accession to the Schengen Zone are anticipated in the second half of the year. Despite these advancements, Prime Minister Denkov acknowledged the need for further clarity on when Bulgaria will secure Schengen movement at land border crossings. The developments underscore the complexities and diplomatic negotiations involved in expanding the Schengen Area, emphasizing the continued pursuit of integration and collaboration within the European Union.





