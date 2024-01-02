Israeli media urges for more aid to Gaza as only 10 percent of population needs met

(MENAFN) Israeli media reports emphasize the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza civilians, as the current assistance covers only 10 percent of their requirements.



On Sunday, an Israeli newspaper reported: “Half of Gaza's population is in a state of severe or extreme hunger, and 90% of Gaza's more than two million residents are going a whole day without food, often.”



“The 190 trucks that enter Gaza daily with Israel's approval provide only about 10% of the needs of Gazans,” it continued.



“Israeli media is largely hiding from the public the extent of the destruction, death, and humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip as a result of the war,” the news outlet mentioned.



Facing dire humanitarian and health conditions, Gazans contend with a catastrophic situation where around 1.4 million out of 2.3 million people have been displaced due to the ongoing conflict.



Amid intense bombardment, Israel has imposed restrictions on access to essentials such as food, water, medications, and electricity. The aid currently entering the Gaza Strip falls significantly short of meeting the population's needs, exacerbated by the stringent blockade that Israel has enforced on the Palestinian territory since 2006.



According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on October 26, the prolonged Israeli blockade has left 80% of Palestinians in Gaza dependent on international aid.



In the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave reported that at least 150 Palestinians lost their lives, with another 286 wounded, as Israeli forces continued their relentless assault in the besieged Gaza Strip.

