               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Data On Number And Volume Of Investment Projects Between Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan Announced


1/2/2024 3:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Asim Aliyev Read more

The volume of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the first half of 2023 amounted to 82 million dollars, and the number of mutual investment projects - 6, Azernews reports.

According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), of the mentioned amount, eight million dollars (two projects) are Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan, and 74 million dollars (four projects) are Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan.

The bank stressed that "One of the major projects in Kazakhstan is the construction of a cable and transformer plant by the Azerbaijani company ATEF. To expand the transport and logistics potential of the Trans-Caspian multimodal highway near the port of Aktau, Azerbaijani investor Azersun Holding is building a logistics center "Azersun Production and Logistics Center.''

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is strengthening its economic positions in the Eurasian region, taking the third place in the volume of exported investments with a share of 7.3 percent ($3.56 billion) of the total volume of investments in the region ($48.8 billion) at the end of the first half of 2023, and Azerbaijan's share in the attracted accumulated mutual investments in the region is 8.7 percent ($4.23 billion).

MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107675604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search