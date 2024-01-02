Data On Number And Volume Of Investment Projects Between Azerbaijan & Kazakhstan Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The volume of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan in the first half of 2023 amounted to 82 million
dollars, and the number of mutual investment projects - 6, Azernews reports.
According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), of the
mentioned amount, eight million dollars (two projects) are Kazakh
investments in Azerbaijan, and 74 million dollars (four projects)
are Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan.
The bank stressed that "One of the major projects in Kazakhstan
is the construction of a cable and transformer plant by the
Azerbaijani company ATEF. To expand the transport and logistics
potential of the Trans-Caspian multimodal highway near the port of
Aktau, Azerbaijani investor Azersun Holding is building a logistics
center "Azersun Production and Logistics Center.''
It should be noted that Azerbaijan is strengthening its economic
positions in the Eurasian region, taking the third place in the
volume of exported investments with a share of 7.3 percent ($3.56
billion) of the total volume of investments in the region ($48.8
billion) at the end of the first half of 2023, and Azerbaijan's
share in the attracted accumulated mutual investments in the region
is 8.7 percent ($4.23 billion).
