Azerbaijan National Team Participating In EEVZA Championship Leaving To Lithuania

The Azerbaijan national under-20 team, which will take part in
the championship of the East European Volleyball Zonal Association
(EEVZA), has traveled to Siauliai (Lithuania), Azernews reports.
The team led by Shahin Chatman will meet Latvia, Ukraine,
Estonia, Poland and the hosts of the tournament.
Azerbaijani team will play its first match on January 3 against
Estonia.
It should be noted that the competition, which will be held from
January 3 to 7, is a qualifier for UEFA EURO 2024. According to the
regulations, the champion will advance to the final stage of the
continental championship.
