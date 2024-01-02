Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 360,820

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 360,820 troops in Ukraine (+810 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and January 2, 2024, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,990 tanks (+7 over the past day), 11,100 armored fighting vehicles (+13), 8,531 artillery systems (+49), 945 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 626 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 11,365 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+35), 23 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,710 unmanned aerial vehicles (+53), 1,284 special equipment units (+7). A total of 1,710 enemy cruise missiles (+1) were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on January 1, 2024, Ukraine's Air Force launched strikes on 13 Russian personnel clusters .