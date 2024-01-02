               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Number Of Those Injured In Russia's Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 16 - Klitschko


1/2/2024 3:09:40 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sixteen people have been injured in an apartment building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, where a Russian missile attack caused a fire.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"There are currently 16 injured in a multi-story building in the Solomianskyi district, where a fire broke out as a result of a missile attack. Doctors hospitalized 15 of them," Klitschko wrote.

Earlier reports said that 12 people had been hospitalized after missile fragments hit an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district.

According to the Kyiv city military administration, fragments of Russian missiles landed in the Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Podilskyi districts.

