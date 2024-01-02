One Killed, 41 Injured In Russia's Missile Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has killed a woman and injured 41 people.

Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Medics are providing assistance to 22 wounded. Sixteen people have been hospitalized. The services continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy strikes," the post read.

According to him, missile strikes damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and other civilian infrastructure. Cars caught fire.

Number of those injured in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv rises to 16 - Klitschko

Emergency services continue to examine the impact sites.

Syniehubov later posted on Telegram : "Forty-one people injured as a result of the early morning attack by the occupiers on Kharkiv. One woman was killed."

In the early hours of January 2, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with at least four missiles, injuring six people.