Argentina rejects BRICS membership

(MENAFN) Argentina has officially declined an invitation to join the BRICS group of nations, signaling a significant policy reversal from its previous stance. The decision, conveyed through an official letter reportedly addressed to the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, marks a departure from the earlier acceptance of the invitation under former President Alberto Fernandez. The current President, Javier Milei, who assumed office in November, had previously expressed opposition to joining the alliance, citing concerns about ideological differences and a commitment to principles of free trade, freedom, and democracy.



Fernandez had initially embraced the BRICS invitation in August, envisioning it as a pathway to a "new scenario" for Argentina's development. However, President Milei, elected in November, has underscored a shift in foreign policy, emphasizing a divergence from the previous government's decisions. The letter, reportedly addressed to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, stated that the new Argentinian government's policy would "differ in many cases from that of the previous government" and that decisions, including "active participation in BRICS," would be subject to review.



While none of the BRICS nations has officially confirmed receiving the letter, Argentina's Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, who previously served as Milei's senior economic adviser, emphasized that the current government sees no advantage in joining the BRICS group and, consequently, has opted not to pursue membership. The decision reflects Argentina's evolving geopolitical stance under its new leadership and introduces a nuanced perspective on international alliances and cooperation.





