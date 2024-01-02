South Africa: Minister Zizi Kodwa On Passing Of Photographer And Anti-Apartheid Activist Dr Peter Magubane

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Zizi Kodwa, has expressed his sadness at the passing of distinguished photographer and anti-apartheid activist Dr Peter Magubane.

Dr Magubane passed away on Monday, 1 January 2024.

Recognised as one of South Africa's most distinguished photojournalists, Dr Magubane covered the most historic moments in the liberation struggle against apartheid. These include the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, the Rivonia Trial in 1964, and the Soweto uprising in 1976.

In the apartheid years, Dr Magubane was handed with banning orders and arrested for his work, spending 586 days in solitary confinement.



The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture recently recognised Dr Magubane in the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition Series, which gives flowers to South Africa's creative and cultural sector legends while they can still smell them. Dr Magubane was also honoured with the National Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2017. Dr Magubane has received many more honours locally and internationally.

Minister Kodwa says,“Dr Peter Magubane was an excellent photojournalist and freedom fighter, who fearlessly documented apartheid's injustices. Dr Magubane used his camera as a mode of protest, never backing down against an oppressive regime.”

Minister Kodwa adds,“As we celebrate 30 years of South Africa's freedom this year, it is important to remember and celebrate the role Dr Magubane played in our freedom. South Africa is a free and democratic country today because of the role played by Dr Magubane and many others who fought for our freedom. This legacy must live on.”

Minister Kodwa further says,“My thoughts and prayers go to Dr Magubane's family, friends, and contemporaries. Dr Magubane's passing is a significant loss to the country”.

