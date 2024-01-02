Kuwait Petroleum Corp. Announces Propane, Butane Prices For Jan.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced Tuesday new prices of Propane and Butane liquefied gases for month of January.

In a statement to KUNA, KPC said a metric ton of Propane would be sold by USD 620 while the Butane would be USD 630.

Propane and Butane are used in petrochemical industries as well as domestic uses like cooking and heating. Liquefied gases' prices are affected by changes in crude oil prices in international markets as well as supply and demand. (end)

