Thousands rally in Turkey in support for Turkish soldiers murdered in Iraq, Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, thousands of people attended an event titled "Mercy for our martyrs, support for Palestine, curse on Israel" organized by Türkiye’s NGO TUGVA and National Will Platform.



A total of 308 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) participated in the event, which included morning prayers at prominent mosques like Hagia Sophia, Eminonu New Mosque, Sultanahmet Mosque, and Suleymaniye Mosque.



After the prayers, participants gathered in mosque courtyards to pray for the martyrs and Palestinians who lost their lives in Israeli attacks.



Following the morning prayers, participants convened in Hagia Sophia Square, where they chanted various slogans expressing solidarity with Palestine and condemning Israel.



Slogans included "Martyrs never die, the homeland will not be divided," "Collaborator traitors will be held accountable, killer Israel will be held accountable," "Killer Israel, get out of Palestine," "Our blood, our lives sacrificed for Al-Aqsa," as well as "Greetings to Hamas, resistance will continue."



Notable figures present at the event included Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, former Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop, and Bilal Erdogan, the president of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for the Dissemination of Knowledge and a member of the High Advisory Board of TUGVA.

