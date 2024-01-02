UN pushes back towards Biden transgender suggestion

(MENAFN) Proposed rule changes by the United States Department of Education, aimed at preventing the blanket banning of transgender athletes in schools and colleges, have come under scrutiny from the United Nations (UN). Reem Alsalem, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women, expressed concerns on Wednesday that the suggested modifications to the landmark 'Title IX' legislation, enacted in 1972 to eliminate sexual discrimination in education, may infringe on the rights of biological women.



Title IX originally mandated the eradication of sexual discrimination against women in education and sought to ensure equal educational rights and opportunities for women. In April, the United States Department of Education proposed amendments to Title IX, suggesting that schools or colleges receiving federal funding should not impose broad rules categorically banning transgender athletes from participating in sports matching their gender identity. The proposal advocates for case-by-case assessments of such issues, potentially leading to the removal of separate facilities, including bathrooms and changing rooms, for men and women in some instances.



Reem Alsalem raised concerns about the potential negative impact of these proposed changes on biological women. In a news release, she stated that altering Title IX could have detrimental effects on the participation of biological women and girls in sports, denying them the opportunity to compete fairly and resulting in the loss of athletic and scholarship opportunities.



Moreover, Alsalem argued that the amended Title IX might lead to the loss of privacy for female athletes, exposing them to heightened risks of sexual harassment and voyeurism. The United Nation expert's critique adds to the ongoing debate over transgender rights in sports, highlighting the need for careful consideration of the implications on the rights and opportunities of all athletes, regardless of gender identity.





