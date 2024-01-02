Jordan Extends Condolences To Japan After Devastating Earthquake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Tuesday conveyed Jordan's heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Japan in the wake of the recent earthquake that struck the central region of the country, resulting in several deaths and injuries.The official spokesperson of the Ministry expressed Jordan's solidarity with Japan during this painful tragedy, offering sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.