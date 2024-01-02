LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Aggression On Gaza Continues For 88Th Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Shelling and missile strikes continued into Tuesday and its impact was felt across the Gaza Strip.

Nearly three months of Israeli occupation aggression have claimed almost 22,000 lives in Gaza and devastated much of the infrastructures in the country.

On Monday night into Tuesday morning, eyewitnesses reported missiles fired toward the city of Rafah in the south and shelling around the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Fighting was also reported around the central areas of Maghazi and Bureij, as well as the main southern city of Khan Yunis.



Watch this page for live updates:

10:55am Doha Time] Four Palestinians martyred in Qalqilya

Four Palestinians were martyred on Tuesday morning in the town of Azzun, in the northern West Bank province of Qalqilya, according to Palestinian security sources.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the four Palestinians were shot dead during fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces who stormed the town amidst firing live ammunition, stun grenades and teargas.

The occupation forces raided shops and houses in the town, seizing surveillance footage from multiple shops.

On the other hand, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian woman in the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah, and raided homes and shops.

Since the start of the devastating Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the Israeli occupation has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank, increasing the pace of incursions and arrests that resulted in dozens of victims and thousands of detainees.

[10:45am Doha Time] Gaza war overshadows football as Asian Cup looms for Palestine

Two weeks ahead of Palestine's opening game at the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, the team is struggling to focus as war rages on in Gaza, where thousands have been killed.

Some players have lost loved ones in Israel's relentless bombardment of the besieged territory.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble, including stadiums, in air and artillery strikes and a ground offensive, and football fields have been used as makeshift graves for some of the dead as many cemeteries are either full or inaccessible.

"Everyone is glued to the news, before and after training, be it on the bus or at the hotel," the team's coach, Makram Daboub, said from Saudi Arabia where the players were training.

Qatar hosts the 2023 Asian Cup from January 12 to February 10, and Palestine will play its opening game on January 14 against Iran. Read more

[10:30am Doha Time] At least 10,000 cancer patients live without medication in Gaza

Palestinian sources revealed that there are 10,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip without medication, in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Strip.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), cancer patients in the Gaza Strip live in dire and inhumane conditions, as medications are not available, noting that the Turkish- Palestinian Friendship Hospital - the only hospital dedicated to treating cancer patients in Gaza - was out of service as a result of the Israeli aggression.

The occupation's intense aggression against the Gaza Strip has continued since October 7.

This photograph taken on January 1, 2024 shows a Palestinian woman standing amid rubble and belongings in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo by AFP)

[10am Doha Time] Targeting shelter centers in Gaza violates international law: Human Rights Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said that the Israeli occupation is still escalating its military attacks that directly target shelter and displacement centers in the Gaza Strip, and this is within the framework of its efforts to implement its public plans to forcibly displace residents from the Gaza Strip, instill in them the feeling that there is no safe place in Gaza, and exacerbate their suffering in light of the ongoing genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Euro-Med Monitor stressed in a statement that the occupation's deliberate military attacks against shelters and displacement centers explicitly violate the rules of international law, especially international humanitarian law, as the basic principle is that the identified shelter and displacement centers are safe places and it is the responsibility of the Israeli occupation to ensure their safety and security. Read more

[9am Doha Time] Ongoing Israeli aggression leaves scores martyred

The Israeli occupation launched a series of violent air raids and artillery bombardment since last night, leaving scores of Palestinians martyred and injured, in addition to causing massive destruction to houses and facilities.

The Israeli air, sea and land bombardment targeted several areas in central and southern Gaza Strip, including the Maghazi camp, and Khan Younis where the occupation artillery attacked the northern areas, killing and injured several civilians, the majority of them were children and women.

In northern Gaza Strip, fierce clashes erupted with the occupation forces, in conjunction with continuous air and artillery bombardment.

Last night, 15 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured, mostly children and women, after the Israeli occupation shelled a house in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip.

Several others were martyred and injured in an Israeli air raid targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp, central of the Strip.

The Israeli bombardment also targeted the center of Khan Younis city as well as houses in Deir Al-Balah, leaving scores of martyrs and wounded.