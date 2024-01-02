China appoints new defense minister

(MENAFN) China has announced the appointment of Admiral Dong Jun, the commander-in-chief of its naval forces, as the country's new defense minister. The decision was made by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, marking a significant leadership change following the dismissal of former defense chief Li Shangfu in late October amid reports of his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.



Admiral Dong Jun, aged 62, has a distinguished military career, having steadily risen through the ranks of the Chinese Navy. He assumed the role of Chief of the Navy in 2021, and prior to that, he served as the deputy commander of the Southern Theater Command. This command oversees operations in the South China Sea, an area fraught with tensions between China and the United States, particularly concerning Taiwan – a self-ruled island claimed by China as part of its sovereign territory.



The South China Sea has been a focal point of geopolitical tensions, with Beijing and Washington engaged in a longstanding dispute over territorial claims and strategic influence.



The United States has heightened tensions by approving foreign military sales to Taiwan and facilitating high-profile visits to the island by American officials.



Admiral Dong's appointment follows the abrupt removal of former defense minister Li Shangfu in October, who was dismissed without a public explanation. Speculation in Western media suggested Li's absence from public view since August, and in September, Reuters reported that he was under investigation for alleged corruption related to military equipment procurement.



The leadership change within China's defense establishment comes against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions and underscores the Chinese government's commitment to addressing corruption within its military ranks. The appointment of Admiral Dong Jun raises questions about the strategic direction of China's defense policies and its approach to regional stability amid an evolving global landscape.





