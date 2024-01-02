Chinese representatives encounter new consequences

(MENAFN) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has introduced stringent disciplinary rules targeting its nearly 100 million members, with offenses ranging from reading banned books to soliciting prostitutes and taking illegal drugs. Drafted by the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and approved by the politburo, these regulations aim to bolster the CCP's "political discipline," as reported by Chinese state news outlet Xinhua.



Under the new rules, CCP members may face disciplinary hearings, warnings, or expulsion if found guilty of reading materials defaming the party or its history, or if they slander the Chinese government and military. The regulations also include expulsion for offenses such as taking illegal drugs or using the services of prostitutes, considered minor offenses in China's criminal code but deemed detrimental to the party's image.



Tax evasion, embezzlement, and bribery are additional grounds for expulsion, with the CCDI expanding its definition of potential bribes to include inappropriate gifts, speaking fees, or consulting jobs. The regulations also empower local CCP officials to face expulsion for "acting recklessly" in their jurisdictions or for refusing to implement policy orders from Beijing.



In a separate announcement, the Chinese government disclosed increased criminal penalties for bribery, targeting both businesses and individuals attempting to bribe CCP officials. These developments underscore the CCP's commitment to maintaining strict party discipline, aligning with broader efforts to strengthen governance and address corruption within the party ranks. The regulations raise questions about the balance between party loyalty and individual freedoms among CCP members and the potential impact on political dissent within the party.





