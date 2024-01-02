Gaza Health Ministry: death toll rises to 21,978 from continuing Israeli attacks

(MENAFN) As of Monday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the death toll among Palestinians from the relentless Israeli attacks over the past nearly three months has reached 21,978.



Ashraf al-Qudra, the ministry's spokesperson, provided this update on the 87th day of Israel's intense assault on Gaza. The number of injured individuals in Gaza has also climbed to 57,697, with almost 70 percent of them being women and children.



Al-Qudra highlighted that 326 medical staff members were killed by the Israeli army, and 104 ambulances were destroyed, while 150 health centers across Gaza suffered damage.



He called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit the 99 medical staff arrested by the Israeli army in Gaza and advocate for their release.



Additionally, he appealed to international aid organizations to send medical teams, supplies, and field hospitals to Gaza to assist in treating the wounded.



Moreover, al-Qudra emphasized that out of the large number of injured individuals, only 645 have been able to leave Gaza for continued medical treatment, pointing out the severe depletion of medical supplies in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing blockade.

