Lifeline Ambulance Service Expands Operations With Acquisition Of Liberty Ambulance Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LifeLine-EMS proudly acquires Liberty Ambulance Service, uniting expertise and commitment to elevate Emergency Medical Services to new heights.

- Danielle ThomasLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LifeLine Ambulance Service (LifeLine-EMS), a leading Emergency Medical Service (EMS) provider in Southern California, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Liberty Ambulance Service, further solidifying its commitment to delivering unparalleled treatment and transport to the communities of Los Angeles and Orange Counties.The strategic acquisition of Liberty Ambulance Service represents a significant milestone for LifeLine-EMS as it expands its reach and enhances its capabilities in the provision of both non-emergency and emergent medical transportation services. With a shared dedication to excellence and a focus on patient-centered care, this union is poised to elevate the standards of service delivery within the region.The integration of the organizations will result in a more robust and comprehensive network of ambulances, highly trained EMS professionals, and cutting-edge technology. This enhanced infrastructure will enable LifeLine-EMS to respond to emergent needs more efficiently and effectively, ensuring that community members continue to receive prompt and the highest-quality medical care when it matters most. With a fleet of over 100 ambulances and a team of over 500 EMS professionals, LifeLine-EMS is forging ahead at full speed."We are thrilled to welcome Liberty Ambulance Service personnel to the LifeLine-EMS family," said Maxim Gorin, CEO of LifeLine-EMS. "This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide the highest level of care and responsiveness to those in need. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we can continue to set the standard for Emergency Medical Services in Southern California."LifeLine-EMS remains committed to maintaining the exceptional service that both companies are known for, and existing Liberty Ambulance Service contracted clients can expect a smooth transition with no disruption to their current service levels. LifeLine-EMS will continue to offer service at all levels in both Los Angeles and Orange Counties including, BLS, ALS, RT, and Critical Care Transports.Now as members of LifeLine-EMS, the former Liberty Ambulance team has been warmly welcomed and are urged to discover a multitude of possibilities where they can sustain or further cultivate a distinctive career path within the field of Emergency Medical Services. The organization continues to set itself apart through LifeLine-EMS's forward-thinking leadership and pioneering programs dedicated to career advancement.LifeLine-EMS is excited to share news of a fresh five-year contract with Kaiser Permanente in Orange County. Positioned as the primary medical transportation provider, LifeLine-EMS has solidified a Participating Plan Agreement with Kaiser Health Foundation. Chief Operating Officer Danielle Thomas expresses, "The previous year was momentous for LifeLine-EMS, and we anticipate 2024 to surpass even those achievements. The first week of January marks the start of four substantial initiatives, with many more on the horizon. We are overjoyed to have a dedicated team of compassionate individuals making a positive impact locally and beyond."As a current and active member in the American Ambulance Association, the California Ambulance Association, and the Southern California Ambulance Association, LifeLine-EMS believes in upholding and developing industry standards and, best practices and, is committed to creating a foundation of excellence for all of their team members. For more information, visit

Danielle Thomas

LifeLine Ambulance Service

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram