Gaza Health Ministry Publishes Names Of 19 People To Be Evacuated Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 2 (IANS) The Ministry of Health in Gaza has published the names of 19 people who will be evacuated to Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday for medical purposes.

The 19 people include a two-week-old infant and cancer patients.

According to the Ministry, some of the other patients also suffer from grievous medical conditions, including deep injuries.

The group of 19 patients – including a two-week-old baby – have severe injuries and illnesses, including cancer.

In December last year, the UN said the number of injured Palestinians and other medical cases evacuated from the Hamas-controlled enclave since the militant's group's October 7 assault represented just 1 per cent of the total number of people reported injured amid the raging war.

Tuesday's development comes after the Ministry on December 30, 2023 had emphasised the need to prioritise the evacuation of more than 5,300 injured and sick people who are facing serious and complex medical conditions in Gaza.

Since the war erupted, at least 21,672 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, while 56,165 were injured, according to the Ministry.

About 70 per cent of the fatalities are said to be women and children.

Israel has reported more than 1,200 fatalities which include foreign nationals and 36 children.

According to the Israeli authorities, the vast majority of the killings occurred on October 7.

--IANS

aal-ksk/