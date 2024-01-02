12-Yr-Old Girl Run Over By Train In UP’S Sultanpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Sultanpur, Jan 2 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl was killed after allegedly being hit by a train in the Bandhuakala area of Uttar Prdesh's Sultanpur district.

The girl's family members claimed that she was "mentally unwell", said police.

The alleged accident occurred late on Monday night near the Shivnagar crossing.

The girl has been identified as Sakshi Gupta, daughter of Gopi Gupta of Maniyari.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

--IANS

amita/dpb