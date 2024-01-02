Massive earthquake hits Japan, destroys houses, suspends railway services

(MENAFN) Following a massive earthquake in Japan, several houses collapsed, and certain areas experienced temporary suspension of railway services, prompting a significant tsunami warning.



East Japan Railway Co. reported the cessation of operations for all Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines due to the seismic activity, as per a report from a Tokyo-based news agency.



Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the public to stay vigilant for potential stronger earthquakes, while authorities have already issued evacuation advisories for residents near coastal areas, instructing them to move to safer locations.



Thousands of people have been evacuated from Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture and other cities.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi mentioned that the earthquake has resulted in damage to buildings and roads.



"We have received reports of a building collapse with six people under rubble," Hayashi informed reporters.



Images shared on social media depict extensive damage to roads and buildings in the Ishikawa prefecture caused by the earthquake. The power system sustained damage, resulting in approximately 32,500 homes in the Ishikawa prefecture losing electricity.



On Monday, Japan experienced three successive strong earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.7, 6.1, and 7.6, prompting a tsunami warning.



“There was an earthquake at around 16:18. The epicenter was in the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, and a maximum seismic intensity of 5+ was observed. Do not approach dangerous areas where the shaking was strong,” stated the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) in a post on social media platform X.



“Currently, a major tsunami warning has been announced for Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture,” JMA continued.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107675571