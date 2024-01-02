Pressures mount on Biden as Houthi attacks escalate in Red Sea

(MENAFN) Pressure is reportedly mounting on President Joe Biden to address the escalating attacks by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, particularly in the Red Sea.



Despite the United States conducting strikes on missile and drone sites in Syria and Iraq, a report from a US-based news agency on Sunday suggests that President Biden has been "reluctant" to approve comparable actions against Houthi bases in Yemen.



"The caution is driven by many considerations, but chief among them is that Saudi Arabia wants to move beyond its costly war in Yemen," the report mentioned.



The newspaper stated that the potential escalation of conflict with the Houthis poses a threat to the delicate truce between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.



Additionally, it reported that US military officials have formulated detailed plans for targeting missile and drone bases in Yemen, as well as specific facilities.



"But there is some concern that such strikes would play into Iran’s game plan," the report added.



Adam Clements, a former US Army attaché for Yemen, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of strikes, declaring: "The Iran-Houthi relationship greatly benefits from conflict, so why create more?"



Since October, the Houthis have conducted numerous missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels in response to Israel's assault in Gaza.

