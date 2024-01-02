Bihar: Home Guard Constable Mowed Down By Bike-Borne Assailants

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) A home guard constable was mowed down by three bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Tuesday,

The deceased has been identified as Shivmangal Singh, posted in Nayagaon police station, and the incident occurred late Monday night.

“We learnt that the three three criminals were travelling on a bike on the Sonpur-Chapra highway. Accordingly, we placed a barricade near Abdulhi village to intercept them. When the police team signaled them to stop the bike, they sped up. When the constable tried to stop them, they mowed him down,” the SHO said.

The bikers also fell on the road and one of them was critically injured and the remaining two managed to flee from the spot.

“We rushed the injured constable and took him to a private hospital where doctors referred him to PMCH Patna. The victim died during treatment,” the SHO added.

