Celebrities And Influencers Ring In The New Year In Style With SHEIN

Georgia Murray, Mia Loehr & Kristen Sorrenson at NYD Sun Club

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reality TV stars and influencers joined party goers to usher in the New Year in style at Riviera Beach Club's hottest New Year's Eve and New Year's day events, Nowadays and Sun Club, presented by global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN.With a stunning beachfront setting, vibrant atmosphere and a lineup of international DJs including Ben Nicky, Sunset Bros, Orkestrated, Claptone and many more, guests partied the night and day away dressed stylishly in the ultimate party outfits.Nowadays saw guests including celebrity stylist Jamie Azzopardi, MAFS season 10 star, Sandy Jawanda and Love Island season 5 contestant, Georgia Murray embraced the 'dress in white' theme, dressed head to toe in SHEIN with Jamie wearing a Sequined Fringe Crop Jacket and matching Pants, Metallic Heeled Boots and Glittery Bag while Sandy donned a gorgeous Long Sleeve White Dress paired with Clear Stiletto Heels and Georgia looked on point in a White Cut Out Maxi Dress with Silver Jewellery and Heels.While Sun Club VIP guests oozed summer vibes in colourful outfits from SHEIN with Love Island's Francoise Draschler looking stunning in a Black and White Cut Out Split Thigh Dress paired with Black Sunglasses and Boots, while The Bachelor contestant Kristen Sorrenson rocked a Pink and Red Floral Strapless Maxi Dress paired with a Silver Bag and Made in Chelsea: Sydney star Mia Loehr dressed to impress in a matching Orange Bikini Set, Orange Maxi Skirt and Sandals.The VIP guests experienced a night and day of non-stop music, electrifying performances, and relaxed chilled vibes in the SHEIN VIP areas as they bid farewell to the old and welcomed in the New Year with a bang!About SHEINSHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit .

