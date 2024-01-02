Red-Syndicate Finance Provided Funding Of $327 Million (USD) In 2023, Surpassing $1 Billion (USD) Mark.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Despite the market volatility, we always ensured that the funding need of our potential clients was met. Our current management ensured the maintenance of reasonable interest rates which happened to be one of the best in the market. We have continued solidifying and expanding our networks, connecting new clients daily and providing financial services tailored to meet each borrower's request" said Dakota Malone, CEO and Co-Founder of Red-Syndicate Finance LLC. "We have connections with matured investors around America, Europe, & Asia securing sufficient capital to finance new funding requests in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2024."Red-Syndicate Finance offers products that involve Revolving Credit Lines, Bridge Financing, Business Start-Up Loans, Purchase Order Financing, Asset-Based Loans, Acquisition Financing, Equipment Financing, Real Estate Financing, Construction Loans, Project Financing, Transportation and logistics, Automotive Loans. These products are not credit-driven; our objective is to build long-term, mutually rewarding relationships with our borrowers.In December 2023, Red-Syndicate Finance announced the provision of $81.5 Million ABL Credit Facility to a Leading Multi-Family Real Estate Firm.This transaction, which was recently completed, includes a $45 Million revolving credit facility & $36.5 Million fixed asset term loan. The funds are primarily aimed at refinancing existing debt and providing working capital to the firm.Dakota left comments on this, "We are pleased to be the non-bank financial institutions given the mandate to finance such an outstanding project going on in the states. Upon closure of this deal, we strongly believe that meeting borrowers' needs is a task we can always execute without delays. All Real Estate firms both in middle-market and high-market can partner with us for the provision of sufficient capital to ensure their growth. We attribute this performance to our highly experienced team of finance professionals who possess in-depth industry knowledge and expertise in structuring complex lending transactions. This deal underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of middle-market companies that have the potential to contribute positively to the national economy. We are grateful for the trust and confidence shown by our clients, who valued our lending solutions and sought us as their preferred financial partner. We believe such successful transactions are a testament to our strong relationships with our clients. We are committed to building on this success and will continue to provide asset-based lending solutions that support the growth of businesses in various sectors of the economy."

Red-Syndicate Finance LLC