Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Kiss On Dancefloor

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce seemingly shared a very sensual smooch on the dancefloor on New Year's eve.
The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker and her boyfriend have enjoyed the holiday season with one another and their families, reports co'.
And they rounded off the season with a big smooch on the dancefloor as they welcomed 2024. In a video circulating on social media platform X, erstwhile Twitter, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be seen embracing his girlfriend while dancing slowly in a room filled with partygoers.
As per co', Travis could be seen in a black button-down shirt, while Taylor sported a silver sequin minidress with her blonde locks tied into an up-do.
"Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce New Year's Day (Taylor's Version) kiss", penned one X user who shared the video of the pair. While someone else shared a photo of their kiss, writing: "Taylor and Travis NEw Year kiss”, alongside it.
Fans have since reacted to the video and photo, with one person writing: "Hottest couple of the year”, and another writing: "The cutest ever. so happy they found each other”.
This comes after the songstress seemingly wore her boyfriend's jacket as she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last night before they headed out together to ring in the new year.
