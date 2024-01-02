Ministry Of Justice Publishes New Legal & Judicial Journal Issue

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice's Legal and Judicial Studies Center (LJSC) has published the latest issue of its Legal & Judicial Journal, featuring a variety of legal and analytical studies, researches and comments.

The issue also covered legal rulings and fatwas from the Court of Cassation, as well as the fixed sections that disseminate and develop the legal culture among specialists and the society segments.

LJSC Director, Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala, who is also the journal's Editor-in-Chief, said the publishing plan was modified - under H E Minister of Justice, Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri's directives - to focus on key issues in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. The plan also meets the legal needs of development, environmental and social goals, advances the Qatari legal culture, and involves Qatari legal researchers and academics in enriching the Qatari legal experience, he said.

Al Fadala added that the issue featured researches on international law that addressed the preservation and leverage of Qatar's marine resources including oil, gas and other resources and others on the Qatari Investment and Trade Court.

