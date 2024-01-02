Statement Attributable To The Spokesperson For The Secretary-General – On Sudan (Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman For The Secretary-General)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Secretary-General takes note of resolution

2715

(2023), by which the Security Council decided to terminate the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) as of 3 December, following a request from the Sudanese authorities. In the wake of

the termination of the mandate of

UNITAMS, the United Nations country team will continue its essential work in the Sudan, including providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance.



The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the escalating conflict in the Sudan and its devastating impact on civilians and will continue to engage with all Sudanese stakeholders in support of the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a peaceful and secure future. He reiterates his call to the warring parties to reach an agreement on an immediate ceasefire and engage in discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities.



The Secretary-General's recently appointed Personal Envoy for the Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, will support ongoing peace efforts, in close coordination and cooperation with the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).



The Secretary-General reiterates his deep appreciation to all UNITAMS personnel for their service to the people of the Sudan, and for their resilience,

including in the aftermath of the outbreak of conflict earlier this year.



The Secretary-General thanks all partners who contributed to the implementation of UNITAMS' mandate, including the African Union and IGAD, as well as Member States that extended their critical support.

