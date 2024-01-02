Tata Steel Launches 'Ananta Quest' Competition For Persons With Disabilities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 2nd January 2024: In an unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity, Tata Steel has announced the launch of "Ananta Quest" - a pioneering case study competition specifically designed for students with disabilities. This initiative aims to identify, nurture, and integrate talented individuals from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) community into the workforce, contributing to a more inclusive corporate landscape.



The Ananta Quest platform aims to provide a platform for final-year students and freshers with disabilities to showcase their skills and ideas, bridging the gap between academia and industry. The competition spans both technical and business domains, offering participants an opportunity to engage in live internships and potentially secure job placements within Tata Steel.



Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: "At Tata Steel, we firmly believe in the limitless potential of each individual, recognising that diversity is not just a goal but a true strength of the enterprise. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment where every identity is respected, every voice is heard, and unique talents flourish. Ananta Quest is our pioneering initiative to integrate talented individuals from the PwD community into the expanding manufacturing sector."



Ananta Quest is open to students pursuing MBA or B.Tech from Indian Institutes with full-time courses approved by AICTE/UGC. Teams comprising a maximum of two members, including students from pre-Final Year, Final Year, and the Batch of 2023, can register. Students can choose between two tracks â€“ Business Track and Technical Track.



This Competition will consist of three key rounds: the Executive Summary, the Pre-Finale, and the Grand Finale. Teams will have the option to choose a case from 2 tracks and submit their ideas/solutions for any one case during the Executive Summary round. The tracks and their themes will be shared after the registration process is complete.



Successful teams will progress to the detailed Pre-Finale round, where they provide a nuanced approach to their chosen case. Finally, selected teams will move to the Grand Finale, presenting detailed proposals to Tata Steel's Senior Management. The evaluation will be based on parameters such as Introduction, Analysis of the problem statement, Solution & Benefit, and Business Impact.



Ananta Quest will offer awards to acknowledge the exceptional talent within the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) community. The National Winner stands to receive â‚150,000 Prize Money, with the First and Second National runners-up receiving â‚130,000 and â‚120,000 Prize Money, respectively. The winners will also be granted a paid internship, including a monthly stipend of â‚130,000. All the participants will receive Certificate of participation and also stand a chance to get Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for full-time roles based on their performance during the internship.



Only persons with disabilities, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, are eligible to participate. Registration for Ananta Quest commenced on December 26, 2023 and will conclude on January 16, 2024. For more information and to register, candidates can visit #home.



The Tata Steel workplace is built on merit and diversity. The Company has made conscious efforts to build an equitable environment and a diverse leadership team. Across the globe, the teams have a healthy mix of not just gender and age, but also culture, ethnicity, and a myriad of other such aspects. Tata Steel also actively works against stereotypical biases to encourage a culture of meritocracy, with MOSAIC â€“ the Company's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative established in 2015 for Indian operations â€“ leading this vision.

