Chinese Company Plans To Implement Number Of Projects In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 2. Chinese
company Rongjiang has expressed its intention to implement a number
of projects in Fergana region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
The Governor (Khokim) of the Fergana region Khairullo Bozorov
met with Rongjiang delegation headed by Wang Yue Hu, head of the
investment group operating in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of
China to discuss the matter.
Wang Yue Hu, highly appreciating the conditions for foreign
investors in Uzbekistan, especially in Fergana region, expressed
readiness to invest in construction and development fields.
He also announced intention to participate in projects such as
the creation of a Chinese industrial and service park, as well as a
Chinese transport and logistics center in Fergana region. These
initiatives contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties
between Uzbekistan and China.
The parties agreed to organize cooperation for the successful
implementation of all projects.
