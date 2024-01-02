Iranian Currency Rates For January 2

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on January 2, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 14 currencies increased in price and 23 decreased in price compared to January 1. The CBI states that one dollar equals 46,399 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,364 rials.

Currency Rial on January 2 Rial on January 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,387 53,477 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,920 49,921 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,160 4,167 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,129 4,094 1 Danish krone DKK 6,211 6,221 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,677 136,233 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,939 14,899 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,781 29,789 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,373 5,379 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,144 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,837 31,713 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,528 26,566 1 South African rand ZAR 2,294 2,296 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,423 1,423 1 Russian ruble RUB 473 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,202 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,614 28,581 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,790 31,829 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,272 38,313 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,297 1,297 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,505 31,540 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,807 8,813 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,928 5,918 100 Thai baths THB 122,159 122,713 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,141 9,152 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,446 32,434 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,399 46,364 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,226 9,265 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,615 15,617 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,729 2,725 1 Afghan afghani AFN 594 595 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,708 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,814 75,813 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,828 3,838 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 474,285 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,317 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 432,708 rials, and the price of $1 is 391,682 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 502,000–505,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 555,000–558,000 rials.

