Iran Discloses Amount Of Foreign Currency Sold At Currency & Gold Exchange Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Approximately $130
million worth of various currencies were exchanged at the Currency
and Gold Exchange Center in Iran under the NIMA exchange rate on
January 1, 2023, Trend reports.
Data from Iran's Central Bank shows that a total of $344 million
worth of foreign currency was put up for sale at the center under
the NIMA rate on the mentioned day.
The Currency and Gold Exchange Center was launched in Iran on
February 21, 2023, in order to prevent the sharp increase in the
price of foreign currencies on the black market.
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) created the NIMA system in 2018
for exporters to sell a portion of their export earnings to banks
to eliminate the shortage of foreign currency in the country for
various reasons (sanctions, economic situation, etc.).
In this system, exporters who earn more than 1 million euros
from exports a year must sell a portion of their export earnings to
banks at the NIMA rate. Later, banks used to sell foreign currency
to importers for the import of several products at this rate.
The Central Bank of Iran has not imposed rules on exporters that
earn less than 1 million euros a year.
Those with total exports of 1-3 million euros per year are
required to offer 50 percent of their received foreign exchange to
the government through the NIMA system.
The traders with annual exports of 3 to 10 million euros are
obliged to offer 70 percent. Those with exports above 10 million
euros per year must offer 90 percent of the received foreign
exchange at NIMA.
There are four exchange rates in Iran:
The official exchange rate, where $1 equals 42,000 Iranian
rials and 1 euro equals 46,399 rials In Iran, the
official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential
products.
The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by
the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is
474,285 rials and the price of
one dollar is 429,317 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign
money earned from exports. The price of 1 euro in this system is
432,708 rials, and the price of
$1 is 391,682 rials.
The black market, where $1 is worth about
502,000–505,000 rials, while 1 euro
is worth about 555,000–558,000
rials.
