Ukraine's Air Defense Units Intercept All 35 Shahed Drones Launched By Russia Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night Russian troops attacked Ukraine's territory with 35 Shahed-type loitering munitions. Ukrainian forces downed them all.

The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On the night of January 2, 2024, the occupiers launched 35 Shahed-136/131 combat drones from the [temporarily occupied] Crimea's Chauda Cape and Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk,” the report states.

In cooperation with the Defense Forces, Ukraine's air defense units intercepted all enemy drones.