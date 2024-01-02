Missile Fragments Land In Several Districts Across Kyiv Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The fragments of Russian missiles have landed in several districts across Ukraine's capital city.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The air raid alarm continues in the capital city. Following the missile attack, the debris crashed into the roof of an apartment block in the Pecherskyi district,” the report states.

In the Obolonskyi district, the missile fragments fell on the territory of warehouse facilities.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the debris landed in the open space.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene.

Later, the military administration also reported on the debris crashed in the Sviatoshynskyi district.