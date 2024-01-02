               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Japan Cancels Threat Of Massive Tsunami


1/2/2024 2:20:37 AM

On several prefectures of Japan canceled the threat of a strong tsunami, Azernews reports citing foreign media.

It is reported that, in addition, the risk of a tsunami caused by an earthquake remains in the country. The warning applies to residents of Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui
According to seismologists, the height of waves on the northwestern coast of Honshu may reach three meters. Tsunamis with wave heights of no more than 1-2 meters were recorded in some areas of Ishikawa and Saga.

The meteorological agency advises citizens to be cautious, stay away from the coast and rivers and temporarily evacuate to safe areas.

Recall that on January 1, strong earthquakes occurred in the west of Japan. Several aftershocks with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred in Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures. About 30 people were injured, 4 people died Hyogo prefectures.

