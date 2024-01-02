Japan Cancels Threat Of Massive Tsunami

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
On several prefectures of Japan canceled the threat of a strong
tsunami, Azernews reports citing foreign
media.
It is reported that, in addition, the risk of a tsunami caused
by an earthquake remains in the country. The warning applies to
residents of Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui
According to seismologists, the height of waves on the northwestern
coast of Honshu may reach three meters. Tsunamis with wave heights
of no more than 1-2 meters were recorded in some areas of Ishikawa
and Saga.
The meteorological agency advises citizens to be cautious, stay
away from the coast and rivers and temporarily evacuate to safe
areas.
Recall that on January 1, strong earthquakes occurred in the
west of Japan. Several aftershocks with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred
in Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures. About 30 people were injured,
4 people died Hyogo prefectures.
