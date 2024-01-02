Israel Occupation Forces Attack Damascus Countryside - SANA

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Israel occupation forces carried out an air aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan that targeted some locations in the Damascus countryside, a Syrian army source announced Tuesday. Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted the source as saying the aggression, which took place at 4:35 a.m., resulted in material damage only. (end) ab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.