Property Dealer Shot Dead In Bihar's Munger

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) Unidentified assailants shot dead a property dealer and left his friend critically injured while trying to rob them in Bihar's Munger district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the on Indukh Bhalar road on Monday night and the victim has been identified as Saurav Suman alias Ajit Yadav (45) and his friend Shailendra Sharma.

The police suspect that the two were intercepted by the unidentified miscreants and were shot while they were attempting to rob them.

A patrol team of the Munger police spotted the victims and rushed them to the Sadar Hospital, where Saurav was declared dead and his friend admitted in the ICU.

Police are waiting for Shailendra to recover and give a statement on this incident.

