Maxcyte Confirms Appointment Of Maher Masoud As President, Chief Executive Officer And Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and innovative bioprocessing applications, is pleased to confirm the appointment of Maher Masoud as President and Chief Executive Officer of MaxCyte effective as of January 1, 2024. In addition, Mr. Masoud now serves as a director on MaxCyte's Board of Directors.

Regulatory Pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("AIM Rules") and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules, Mr. Maher Issa Masoud, aged 48 does not currently have any other directorship or partnership appointments and has not been a director or a partner of another company within the previous five years. Mr. Masoud also holds 674,200 options over common stock of the Company. There is no further information which is required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of Mr. Masoud. MaxCyte Contacts:

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients' lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today's processes to innovate tomorrow's solutions. Our ExPERTTM platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATxTM, STxTM, GTxTM and VLx TM; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical, and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .