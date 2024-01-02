               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia Declares Quarterly Dividend


1/2/2024 2:02:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the“Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the“Board”) has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

. Ex-dividend date VFEX: January 10, 2024
. Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: January 11, 2024
. Record date: January 12, 2024
. Payment date: January 26, 2024

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
Camarco, Financial PR/ IR (UK)

Gordon Poole Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“ MAR ”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.


MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107675490

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

