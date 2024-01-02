Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia Declares Quarterly Dividend

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

. Ex-dividend date VFEX: January 10, 2024

. Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: January 11, 2024

. Record date: January 12, 2024

. Payment date: January 26, 2024

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy

Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future dividends as appropriate and in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

Enquiries: